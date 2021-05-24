Entradas
Anterior / Indy 500: Palou lidera los últimos libres antes del Carb Day
IndyCar / Indy 500 Noticias

La parrilla de salida de las 500 millas de Indianápolis 2021

Por:

Así saldrán los 33 coches clasificados para la Indy 500 2021, en filas de tres, donde Alex Palou ocupará un hueco en la tercera.

La parrilla de salida de las 500 millas de Indianápolis 2021

Pasa las imágenes para descubrir cómo saldrán los 33 pilotos en la Indy 500 2021 (pulsa Versión Completa abajo del todo si no se carga la galería)

1º Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

1º Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
1/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

2º Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

2º Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda
2/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

3º Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

3º Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
3/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

4º Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

4º Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
4/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

5º Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

5º Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
5/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

6º Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

6º Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
6/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

7º Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda

7º Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
7/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

8º Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

8º Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
8/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

9º Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

9º Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
9/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

10º Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

10º Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
10/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

11º Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda

11º Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda
11/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

12º Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

12º Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
12/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

13º Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

13º Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda
13/33

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

14º Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

14º Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
14/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

15º Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

15º Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
15/33

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

16º James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

16º James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
16/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

17º Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

17º Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet
17/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

18º Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

18º Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
18/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

19º Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

19º Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
19/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

20º Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

20º Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
20/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

21º Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

21º Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
21/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

22º JR Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

22º JR Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
22/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

23º Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

23º Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
23/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

24º Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

24º Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
24/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

25º Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

25º Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
25/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

26º Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet

26º Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
26/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

27º Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

27º Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
27/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

28º Stefan Wilson, Andretti Autosport Honda

28º Stefan Wilson, Andretti Autosport Honda
28/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

29º Max Chilton, Carlin Chevrolet

29º Max Chilton, Carlin Chevrolet
29/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

30º Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

30º Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
30/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

31º Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

31º Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
31/33

Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

32º Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

32º Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
32/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

33º Simona De Silvestro, Paretta Autosport Chevrolet

33º Simona De Silvestro, Paretta Autosport Chevrolet
33/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

La 105ª edición de las 500 millas de Indianápolis ya tiene configurada su parrilla, después de que Scott Dixon se llevase su cuarta pole position en el mítico óvalo por delante de Colton Herta. Por año consecutivo, el español Alex Palou saldrá desde la segunda fila de parrilla (de tres coches cada una), después de clasificar sexto en el Fast Nine.

El catalán cuenta además en esta ocasión con un monoplaza puntero, el de Chip Ganassi Racing, y las opciones de luchar por la victoria son más reales que hace un año, cuando aun así logró colarse entre los mejores antes de sufrir un accidente en la vuelta 122.

Los últimos clasificados para la Indy 500 2021 fueron el estadounidense Sage Karam, el australiano Will Power (campeón de la IndyCar en 2014) y la suiza Simona de Silvestro, que ocuparán la última fila de parrilla el domingo 30 de mayo.

Pero antes de la carrera de las carreras en Estados Unidos, los 33 pilotos clasificados disputarán el llamado Carb Day el viernes 28 de mayo, la última oportunidad para poner sus monoplazas a punto dos días antes de la cita.

Para no perderte nada de la Indy 500 2021:

Si lo prefieres, aquí otro formato, por filas, de la parrilla de salida de la Indy 500 2021

La tabla de la parrilla de salida de las 500 millas de Indianápolis 2021

Cla # Piloto Equipo Tiempo Diferencia Mph
1 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'35.383   231.685
2 26 United States Colton Herta Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian 2'35.403 0.019 231.655
3 21 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'35.500 0.116 231.511
4 20 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'35.504 0.121 231.504
5 48 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'35.822 0.439 231.032
6 10 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'36.103 0.720 230.616
7 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 2'36.182 0.799 230.499
8 06 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Michael Shank Racing 2'36.280 0.896 230.355
9 8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2'36.305 0.921 230.318
10 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 2'35.813 0.429 231.046
11 18 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 2'35.814 0.431 231.044
12 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 2'35.936 0.552 230.864
13 51 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 2'35.948 0.564 230.846
14 7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP 2'36.016 0.633 230.744
15 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'36.041 0.658 230.708
16 29 Canada James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 2'36.139 0.755 230.563
17 3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 2'36.143 0.759 230.557
18 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'36.168 0.784 230.521
19 47 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2'36.231 0.847 230.427
20 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Michael Shank Racing 2'36.392 1.008 230.191
21 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 2'36.473 1.089 230.071
22 1 United States J.R. Hildebrand United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2'36.535 1.151 229.980
23 45 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2'36.556 1.172 229.949
24 86 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP 2'36.596 1.212 229.891
25 98 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco & Curb-Agajanian 2'36.608 1.225 229.872
26 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 2'36.673 1.289 229.778
27 14 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2'36.696 1.312 229.744
28 25 United Kingdom Stefan Wilson United States Andretti Autosport 2'36.716 1.332 229.714
29 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 2'36.919 1.535 229.417
30 4 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2'37.671 2.288 228.323
31 24 United States Sage Karam United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 2'37.098 1.714 229.156
32 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 2'37.290 1.906 228.876
33 16 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Paretta Autosport 2'37.650 2.266 228.353

Indy 500: Palou lidera los últimos libres antes del Carb Day

Indy 500: Palou lidera los últimos libres antes del Carb Day

Autor Sergio Lillo

La parrilla de salida de las 500 millas de Indianápolis 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

La parrilla de salida de las 500 millas de Indianápolis 2021

Indy 500: Palou lidera los últimos libres antes del Carb Day
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Palou lidera los últimos libres antes del Carb Day

Dixon, pole para la Indy 500; Palou saldrá en segunda fila
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon, pole para la Indy 500; Palou saldrá en segunda fila

Palou accede al Fast Nine para las 500 millas de Indianápolis 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou accede al Fast Nine para las 500 millas de Indianápolis 2021

