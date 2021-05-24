La parrilla de salida de las 500 millas de Indianápolis 2021
Así saldrán los 33 coches clasificados para la Indy 500 2021, en filas de tres, donde Alex Palou ocupará un hueco en la tercera.
Pasa las imágenes para descubrir cómo saldrán los 33 pilotos en la Indy 500 2021 (pulsa Versión Completa abajo del todo si no se carga la galería)
1º Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
2º Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
3º Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
4º Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
5º Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
6º Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
7º Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
8º Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
9º Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
10º Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
11º Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
12º Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
13º Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
14º Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
15º Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
16º James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
17º Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
18º Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
19º Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
20º Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
21º Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
22º JR Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
23º Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
24º Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
25º Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
26º Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
27º Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
28º Stefan Wilson, Andretti Autosport Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
29º Max Chilton, Carlin Chevrolet
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
30º Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
31º Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Foto de: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
32º Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
33º Simona De Silvestro, Paretta Autosport Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
La 105ª edición de las 500 millas de Indianápolis ya tiene configurada su parrilla, después de que Scott Dixon se llevase su cuarta pole position en el mítico óvalo por delante de Colton Herta. Por año consecutivo, el español Alex Palou saldrá desde la segunda fila de parrilla (de tres coches cada una), después de clasificar sexto en el Fast Nine.
El catalán cuenta además en esta ocasión con un monoplaza puntero, el de Chip Ganassi Racing, y las opciones de luchar por la victoria son más reales que hace un año, cuando aun así logró colarse entre los mejores antes de sufrir un accidente en la vuelta 122.
Los últimos clasificados para la Indy 500 2021 fueron el estadounidense Sage Karam, el australiano Will Power (campeón de la IndyCar en 2014) y la suiza Simona de Silvestro, que ocuparán la última fila de parrilla el domingo 30 de mayo.
Pero antes de la carrera de las carreras en Estados Unidos, los 33 pilotos clasificados disputarán el llamado Carb Day el viernes 28 de mayo, la última oportunidad para poner sus monoplazas a punto dos días antes de la cita.
Para no perderte nada de la Indy 500 2021:
Si lo prefieres, aquí otro formato, por filas, de la parrilla de salida de la Indy 500 2021
La tabla de la parrilla de salida de las 500 millas de Indianápolis 2021
|Cla
|#
|Piloto
|Equipo
|Tiempo
|Diferencia
|Mph
|1
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'35.383
|231.685
|2
|26
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian
|2'35.403
|0.019
|231.655
|3
|21
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'35.500
|0.116
|231.511
|4
|20
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'35.504
|0.121
|231.504
|5
|48
|Tony Kanaan
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'35.822
|0.439
|231.032
|6
|10
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'36.103
|0.720
|230.616
|7
|28
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|2'36.182
|0.799
|230.499
|8
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|Michael Shank Racing
|2'36.280
|0.896
|230.355
|9
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2'36.305
|0.921
|230.318
|10
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|2'35.813
|0.429
|231.046
|11
|18
|Ed Jones
|Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|2'35.814
|0.431
|231.044
|12
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|2'35.936
|0.552
|230.864
|13
|51
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Dale Coyne Racing with RWR
|2'35.948
|0.564
|230.846
|14
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren SP
|2'36.016
|0.633
|230.744
|15
|30
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'36.041
|0.658
|230.708
|16
|29
|James Hinchcliffe
|Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|2'36.139
|0.755
|230.563
|17
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|2'36.143
|0.759
|230.557
|18
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'36.168
|0.784
|230.521
|19
|47
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|2'36.231
|0.847
|230.427
|20
|60
|Jack Harvey
|Michael Shank Racing
|2'36.392
|1.008
|230.191
|21
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|2'36.473
|1.089
|230.071
|22
|1
|J.R. Hildebrand
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'36.535
|1.151
|229.980
|23
|45
|Santino Ferrucci
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|2'36.556
|1.172
|229.949
|24
|86
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|Arrow McLaren SP
|2'36.596
|1.212
|229.891
|25
|98
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|2'36.608
|1.225
|229.872
|26
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|2'36.673
|1.289
|229.778
|27
|14
|Sébastien Bourdais
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'36.696
|1.312
|229.744
|28
|25
|Stefan Wilson
|Andretti Autosport
|2'36.716
|1.332
|229.714
|29
|59
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|2'36.919
|1.535
|229.417
|30
|4
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|2'37.671
|2.288
|228.323
|31
|24
|Sage Karam
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|2'37.098
|1.714
|229.156
|32
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|2'37.290
|1.906
|228.876
|33
|16
|Simona de Silvestro
|Paretta Autosport
|2'37.650
|2.266
|228.353
Sobre este artículo
|Campeonatos
|IndyCar
|Evento
|Indy 500
|Lugar
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Autor
|Sergio Lillo