Por qué el fondo plano en la F1 2021 puede cambiarlo todo

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35 with a 2021 spec floor 1 / 7 Foto de: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images McLaren was the first to test a 2021 specification parts, as the MCL35 was outfitted with a floor that featured the diagonal cutout at the Belgian GP.

Ferrari SF1000 floor detail with 2021 rules 2 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Ferrari first showed its hand at the Portuguese GP, trialling a variant of the 2021 floor that featured a dog-eared rear corner that will roll up the airflow ahead of the rear tyre.

Ferrari SF1000 2021 diffuser 3 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola This was paired with a diffuser that had the strakes cut back to account for the new regulations.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 floor 2021 4 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Renault rolled out a 2021 specification floor in Bahrain on Ricciardo’s car, before giving Ocon a taster in Abu Dhabi.

Haas F1 Team VF-20 floor comparison 5 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Haas trialled a 2021 style floor in Abu Dhabi that featured a dog-eared outer lip and a horizontal flap mounted above the floor by means of the vertical strake.

Ferrari SF1000 floor comparison, Abu Dhabi GP 6 / 7 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Ferrari trialled a new variant of the 2021 specification floor in Abu Dhabi, discarding the dog-eared lip in favour of a series of fins in that region.