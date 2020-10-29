Palou ficha por el equipo campeón de la IndyCar para 2021
Alex Palou disputará la IndyCar 2021 con el equipo Chip Ganassi Racing, en la que será su segunda temporada en la categoría.
Alex Palou seguirá en la IndyCar el próximo año y lo hará enrolado en un equipo de campanillas. El piloto español cambia el Dale Coyne Racing, con el que debutó este curso y terminó en 16ª posición en el campeonato, por el Chip Ganassi Racing.
El de Sant Antoni de Vilamajor se une a uno de los equipos referentes de la Indycar, que ha ganado cuatro veces las 500 Millas de Indianápolis y que ha conseguido ocho veces el título de pilotos, la última este mismo año con Scott Dixon.
Fundado en 1990, Chip Ganassi ha participado en 314 careras de la IndyCar –el segundo equipo de la historia que más–, consiguiendo 73 victorias –también el segundo que más por detrás del Team Penske–. En 2020 ganaron cinco carreras, cuatro con Dixon y una con Felix Rosenqvist.
Palou ocupará la plaza del sueco –que ha fichado por Arrow McLaren SP– y formará equipo con Marcus Ericsson, Dixon y el siete veces campeón de la NASCAR Jimmie Johnson. en una de las mejores estructuras estadounidenses del motor, con éxitos también en CART y NASCAR. Además, gestionó los Ford GT oficiales que compitieron en el WEC y las 24 horas de Le Mans de 2016 a 2019.
"Decir que estoy encantado o emocionado de dar este paso en mi carrera sería quedarse corto", dijo Palou. "Conducir para Chip Ganassi es un sueño hecho realidad. He seguido al equipo desde que tengo memoria, y es el tipo de equipo y propietario con el que cualquier piloto querría correr. Scott ha hecho otra tremenda temporada, llegando a las 50 victorias y un sexto título, por lo que no se podría pedir nada más de un compañero. Estoy deseando trabajar con Marcus y Jimmie también, y empezar a contribuir al equipo y pasar más tiempo con todos", comentó Palou.
Tras su gran paso por la Súper Fórmula japonesa en 2019, el piloto de 23 años disputará su segunda temporada completa en la IndyCar, incluyendo las 500 millas después de su gran actuación este año, donde rodaba en el top 10 y marcando vueltas rápidas cuando abandono en la vuelta 122 por un accidente tras perder el control de su Dale Coyne Racing-Honda.
