El fin de semana del WorldSBK en Magny-Cours, en fotos
Disfruta con las imágenes que ha dejado el fin de semana de carreras del WorldSBK en Magny Cours, donde Redding ha logrado posponer el título de Rea.
Las crónicas del WorldSBK en Magny-Cours:
Haz click sobre las fotos para disfrutarlas a mayor tamaño
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Leandro Mercado, Motocorsa Racing
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Samuele Cavalieri, Barni Racing
Samuele Cavalieri, Barni Racing
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Tercer lugar Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha cambio de rueda
Paddock stands
Paddock stands, herramientas de aire
Podio: el ganador de la carrera Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, el tercer lugar Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Podio: el ganador de la carrera Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, tercer lugar Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Podio: ganador de la carrera Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Podio: segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Podio: segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Ganador Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ganador Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ganador Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Keenan Sofuoglu
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Sobre este artículo
|Campeonatos
|WSBK
|Evento
|Magny-Cours
|Lugar
|Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours
|Autor
|Jose Carlos de Celis