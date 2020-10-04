WSBK
WSBK
R
WSBK
Algarve
07 ago.
Evento finalizado
Resumen Resultados
R
WSBK
Aragón
28 ago.
Evento finalizado
Resumen Resultados
R
WSBK
Aragón II
04 sept.
Evento finalizado
Resumen Resultados
R
WSBK
Barcelona
18 sept.
Evento finalizado
Resumen Resultados
R
WSBK
Magny-Cours
02 oct.
Evento finalizado
Resumen Resultados
R
WSBK
Villicum
09 oct.
Canceled
R
WSBK
Estoril
16 oct.
Próximo evento en
11 días
Ver horarios
R
WSBK
Misano
06 nov.
Canceled
Ver todo:
Calendario Resultados Clasificación
WSBK / Magny-Cours / Galería

El fin de semana del WorldSBK en Magny-Cours, en fotos

El fin de semana del WorldSBK en Magny-Cours, en fotos
Por:
, Redactor

Disfruta con las imágenes que ha dejado el fin de semana de carreras del WorldSBK en Magny Cours, donde Redding ha logrado posponer el título de Rea.

Las crónicas del WorldSBK en Magny-Cours:

Haz click sobre las fotos para disfrutarlas a mayor tamaño

Galería
Lista

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
1/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
2/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
3/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leandro Mercado, Motocorsa Racing

Leandro Mercado, Motocorsa Racing
4/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
5/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Samuele Cavalieri, Barni Racing

Samuele Cavalieri, Barni Racing
6/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Samuele Cavalieri, Barni Racing

Samuele Cavalieri, Barni Racing
7/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
8/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
9/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
10/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
11/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tercer lugar Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Tercer lugar Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
12/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
13/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
14/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
15/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
16/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
17/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
18/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
19/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
20/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
21/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
22/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
23/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
24/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha cambio de rueda

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha cambio de rueda
25/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Paddock stands

Paddock stands
26/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Paddock stands, herramientas de aire

Paddock stands, herramientas de aire
27/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: el ganador de la carrera Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, el tercer lugar Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Podio: el ganador de la carrera Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, el tercer lugar Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
28/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: el ganador de la carrera Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, tercer lugar Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Podio: el ganador de la carrera Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, tercer lugar Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
29/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: ganador de la carrera Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Podio: ganador de la carrera Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
30/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Podio: segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
31/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
32/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
33/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
34/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
35/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
36/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
37/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
38/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
39/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
40/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Podio: segundo lugar Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
41/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
42/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ganador Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ganador Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
43/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ganador Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ganador Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
44/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ganador Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ganador Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
45/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
46/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
47/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
48/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
49/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
50/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
51/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
52/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
53/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
54/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
55/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
56/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Keenan Sofuoglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Keenan Sofuoglu
57/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
58/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
59/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
60/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
61/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
62/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
63/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
64/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
65/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
66/66

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Magny-Cours WSBK: Redding gana y retrasa el alirón de Rea

Magny-Cours WSBK: Redding gana y retrasa el alirón de Rea

Campeonatos WSBK
Evento Magny-Cours
Lugar Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours
Autor Jose Carlos de Celis

