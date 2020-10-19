WSBK
Anterior
WSBK / Galería

Fotos: debut de las caras nuevas en el primer test de pretemporada del WorldSBK

compartidos
comentarios
Fotos: debut de las caras nuevas en el primer test de pretemporada del WorldSBK
Por:

El Circuito de Estoril acogió la primera jornada de test de pretemporada del Mundial de Superbikes 2021, donde varios pilotos se estrenaron con sus nuevos equipos.

Más del WorldSBK:

Haz click sobre las imágenes para verlas en grande. Dale al 'Play' para que pasen ¡y disfruta!

Galería
Lista

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

1/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

2/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

3/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

4/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

5/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

6/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

7/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

8/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

9/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

10/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

11/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

12/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

13/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

14/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

15/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

16/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

17/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati bike

18/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

19/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

20/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

21/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

22/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

23/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

24/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

25/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

26/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

27/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

28/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

29/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

30/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

31/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR

32/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR

33/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR

34/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR

35/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR

36/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR

37/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR

38/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR

39/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR with fairing wings

40/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR with fairing wings

41/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR with fairing wings

42/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Testing the BMWS1000RR with fairing wings

43/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

44/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

45/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

46/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati bikes

47/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Shaun Muir, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

48/48

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sobre este artículo

Campeonatos WSBK
Lugar Circuito Estoril
Autor Carlos Guil Iglesias

