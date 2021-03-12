MotoGP
MotoGP / Test Qatar marzo / Artículo especial

Así quedaría la parrilla de MotoGP tras el test de Qatar para la primera carrera

Por:
, Redactor

El último test oficial de 2021 ofrece pistas de cómo puede ser la temporada. Así saldrían a una hipotética carrera en base a la combinada de tiempos de los cinco días en Qatar, con todos los pilotos que han participado en los ensayos.

Así quedaría la parrilla de MotoGP tras el test de Qatar para la primera carrera

Crónica de los test de Qatar:

(Pasa las flechas para ver los tiempos combinados de todos los días de test)

29º Takuya Tsuda, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:57.795

29º Takuya Tsuda, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:57.795
1/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

28º Michele Pirro, Ducati Team - 1:56.732

28º Michele Pirro, Ducati Team - 1:56.732
2/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

27º Yamaha Test3 (¿Katsuyuki Nakasuga?), Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:55.831

27º Yamaha Test3 (¿Katsuyuki Nakasuga?), Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:55.831
3/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

26º Sylvain Guintoli, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:55.642

26º Sylvain Guintoli, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:55.642
4/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

25º Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1:55.640

25º Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1:55.640
5/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

24º Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini - 1:55.570

24º Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini - 1:55.570
6/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

23º Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3 - 1:55.195

23º Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3 - 1:55.195
7/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

22º Yamaha Test1 (¿Kohta Nozane?), Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:55.080

22º Yamaha Test1 (¿Kohta Nozane?), Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:55.080
8/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

21º Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing - 1:55.022

21º Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing - 1:55.022
9/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

20º Yamaha Test2 (¿Cal Crutchlow?), Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:54.998

20º Yamaha Test2 (¿Cal Crutchlow?), Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:54.998
10/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

19º Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3 - 1:54.895

19º Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3 - 1:54.895
11/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

18º Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda - 1:54.692

18º Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda - 1:54.692
12/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

17º Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1:54.691

17º Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1:54.691
13/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

16º Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1:54.526

16º Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1:54.526
14/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

15º Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing - 1:54.505

15º Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing - 1:54.505
15/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

14º Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing - 1:54.483

14º Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing - 1:54.483
16/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

13º Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda - 1:54.262

13º Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda - 1:54.262
17/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

12º Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team - 1:54.210

12º Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team - 1:54.210
18/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

11º Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT - 1:53.993

11º Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT - 1:53.993
19/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

10º Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team - 1:53.899

10º Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team - 1:53.899
20/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

9º Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing - 1:53.899

9º Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing - 1:53.899
21/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

8º Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:53.860

8º Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:53.860
22/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

7º Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:53.827

7º Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:53.827
23/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

6º Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini - 1:53.640

6º Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini - 1:53.640
24/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

5º Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team - 1:53.444

5º Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team - 1:53.444
25/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

4º Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT - 1:53.323

4º Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT - 1:53.323
26/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

3º Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:53.263

3º Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:53.263
27/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2º Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:53.244

2º Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:53.244
28/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

1º Jack Miller, Ducati Team - 1:53.183

1º Jack Miller, Ducati Team - 1:53.183
29/29

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Así quedó la combinada de tiempos tras el primer test:

Tiempos del día 3 del test de MotoGP en Qatar 2021 Qatar

Pos Piloto Tiempo Dif V
1 MILLER, Jack 1:53.183   51 / 51
2 QUARTARARO, Fabio 1:53.263 0.080 55 / 62
3 VIÑALES, Maverick 1:53.510 0.327 75 / 77
4 ZARCO, Johann 1:53.899 0.716 62 / 65
5 ESPARGARO, Pol 1:53.899 0.716 47 / 53
6 ESPARGARO, Aleix 1:53.971 0.788 20 / 31
7 MIR, Joan 1:54.078 0.895 57 / 57
8 RINS, Alex 1:54.143 0.960 56 / 63
9 BAGNAIA, Francesco 1:54.236 1.053 29 / 51
10 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki 1:54.262 1.079 38 / 50
11 MORBIDELLI, Franco 1:54.367 1.184 37 / 55
12 OLIVEIRA, Miguel 1:54.526 1.343 50 / 58
13 ROSSI, Valentino 1:54.618 1.435 45 / 56
14 BASTIANINI, Enea 1:54.738 1.555 43 / 44
15 MARQUEZ, Alex 1:54.930 1.747 42 / 56
16 BRADL, Stefan 1:54.974 1.791 4 / 15
17 PETRUCCI, Danilo 1:54.978 1.795 46 / 48
18 TEST2, Yamaha 1:54.998 1.815 28 / 53
19 MARTIN, Jorge 1:55.010 1.827 25 / 44
20 BINDER, Brad 1:55.279 2.096 24 / 50
21 LECUONA, Iker 1:55.315 2.132 43 / 47
22 MARINI, Luca 1:55.328 2.145 21 / 54
23 PEDROSA, Dani 1:55.640 2.457 28 / 58
24 GUINTOLI, Sylvain 1:55.642 2.459 38 / 52
25 SAVADORI, Lorenzo 1:56.168 2.985 30 / 39
26 PIRRO, Michele 1:57.255 4.072 25 / 29
27 TEST1, Yamaha 1:57.510 4.327 39 / 64
28 TSUDA, Takuya 1:57.795 4.612 25 / 27
NC TEST3, Yamaha      

Tiempos del día 4 del test de MotoGP en Qatar 2021 Qatar

Tiempos del día 4 del test de MotoGP en Qatar 2021

Pos Piloto Tiempo Dif V
1 VIÑALES, Maverick 1:53.244   58 / 58
2 MORBIDELLI, Franco 1:53.323 0.079 62 / 62
3 QUARTARARO, Fabio 1:53.398 0.154 48 / 52
4 BAGNAIA, Francesco 1:53.444 0.200 37 / 53
5 ESPARGARO, Aleix 1:53.640 0.396 42 / 56
6 MIR, Joan 1:53.827 0.583 19 / 37
7 RINS, Alex 1:53.860 0.616 43 / 44
8 ROSSI, Valentino 1:53.993 0.749 38 / 51
9 ZARCO, Johann 1:54.056 0.812 53 / 71
10 ESPARGARO, Pol 1:54.103 0.859 22 / 65
11 MILLER, Jack 1:54.347 1.103 58 / 58
12 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki 1:54.348 1.104 52 / 52
13 BRADL, Stefan 1:54.427 1.183 32 / 45
14 MARTIN, Jorge 1:54.483 1.239 29 / 42
15 BASTIANINI, Enea 1:54.505 1.261 22 / 38
16 BINDER, Brad 1:54.691 1.447 53 / 56
17 MARQUEZ, Alex 1:54.692 1.448 36 / 36
18 OLIVEIRA, Miguel 1:54.735 1.491 48 / 48
19 PETRUCCI, Danilo 1:54.895 1.651 49 / 49
20 MARINI, Luca 1:55.022 1.778 24 / 53
21 TEST1, Yamaha 1:55.080 1.836 38 / 40
22 LECUONA, Iker 1:55.195 1.951 24 / 40
23 SAVADORI, Lorenzo 1:55.754 2.510 25 / 39
24 TEST3, Yamaha 1:55.831 2.587 11 / 12
25 GUINTOLI, Sylvain 1:56.006 2.762 41 / 57
26 PEDROSA, Dani 1:56.706 3.462 29 / 29
27 PIRRO, Michele 1:56.732 3.488 24 / 24
28 TEST2, Yamaha 1:57.409 4.165 34 / 53
29 TSUDA, Takuya 1:58.437 5.193 24 / 24

Tiempos del día 5 del test de MotoGP en Qatar 2021 Qatar

Pos Piloto Tiempo Diferencia V
1 PETRUCCI, Danilo 1:58.157   7 / 9
2 BRADL, Stefan 1:59.432 1.275 3 / 3
3 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki 1:59.814 1.657 6 / 12
4 BINDER, Brad 2:01.141 2.984 5 / 11
5 ESPARGARO, Pol 2:01.303 3.146 2 / 8

Combinada de tiempos de los test de MotoGP 2021 en Qatar (sábado a viernes) Qatar

Pos Piloto Moto Tiempo Vueltas
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1:53.183 210
2 España Maverick Viñales Yamaha

1:53.244

 221
3 Francia Fabio Quartararo Yamaha

1:53.263

 190
4 Italia Franco Morbidelli Yamaha

1:53.323

 196
5 Italia Francesco Bagnaia Ducati

1:53.444

 155
6 España Aleix Espargaró Aprilia

1:53.640

 146
7 España Joan Mir Suzuki

1:53.827

 154
8 España Alex Rins Suzuki

1: 53,860

 153
9 Francia Johann Zarco Ducati

1:53.899

 215
10 España Pol Espargaró Honda

1:53.899

 154
11 Italia Valentino Rossi Yamaha

1:53.993

 163
12

Alemania Stefan Bradl*

 Honda

1:54.210

128

(+60)**
13 Japón Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1:54.262 206
14

España Jorge Martín*

 Ducati 1:54.483

109

(+31)
15

Italia Enea Bastianini*

 Ducati 1:54.505

134

(+35)
16 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1:54.526 190
17 Sudáfrica Brad Binder KTM 1:54.691 151
18 España Alex Márquez Honda 1:54.692 149
19 Italia Danilo Petrucci KTM 1:54.895 201
20 Yamaha Test2 (¿Cal Crutchlow?)*

 

 Yamaha 1:54.998

97

(+58)
21

Italia Luca Marini*

 Ducati 1:55.022

117

(+33)
22 Yamaha Test1 (¿Kohta Nozane?)* Yamaha 1:55.080

136

(+39)
23 España Iker Lecuona KTM 1:55.195 139
24

Italia Lorenzo Savadori*

 Aprilia 1:55.570

134

(+38)
25

España Dani Pedrosa*

 KTM 1:55.640

103

(+34)
26

Francia Sylvain Guintoli*

 Suzuki 1:55.642

146

(+53)
27

Yamaha Test3 (¿Katsuyuki Nakasuga?)*

 Yamaha 1:55.831

33

(+11)
28

Italia Michele Pirro*

 Ducati 1:56.732

84

(+58)
29

Japón Takuya Tsuda*

 Suzuki 1:57.795

91

(+24)

*En el shakedown

