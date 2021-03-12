Así quedaría la parrilla de MotoGP tras el test de Qatar para la primera carrera
El último test oficial de 2021 ofrece pistas de cómo puede ser la temporada. Así saldrían a una hipotética carrera en base a la combinada de tiempos de los cinco días en Qatar, con todos los pilotos que han participado en los ensayos.
Crónica de los test de Qatar:
(Pasa las flechas para ver los tiempos combinados de todos los días de test)
29º Takuya Tsuda, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:57.795
28º Michele Pirro, Ducati Team - 1:56.732
27º Yamaha Test3 (¿Katsuyuki Nakasuga?), Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:55.831
26º Sylvain Guintoli, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:55.642
25º Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1:55.640
24º Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini - 1:55.570
23º Iker Lecuona, KTM Tech3 - 1:55.195
22º Yamaha Test1 (¿Kohta Nozane?), Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:55.080
21º Luca Marini, Esponsorama Racing - 1:55.022
20º Yamaha Test2 (¿Cal Crutchlow?), Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:54.998
19º Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3 - 1:54.895
18º Alex Márquez, Team LCR Honda - 1:54.692
17º Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1:54.691
16º Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing - 1:54.526
15º Enea Bastianini, Esponsorama Racing - 1:54.505
14º Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing - 1:54.483
13º Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda - 1:54.262
12º Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team - 1:54.210
11º Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT - 1:53.993
10º Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team - 1:53.899
9º Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing - 1:53.899
8º Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:53.860
7º Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP - 1:53.827
6º Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini - 1:53.640
5º Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team - 1:53.444
4º Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT - 1:53.323
3º Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:53.263
2º Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing - 1:53.244
1º Jack Miller, Ducati Team - 1:53.183
Así quedó la combinada de tiempos tras el primer test:
Tiempos del día 3 del test de MotoGP en Qatar 2021
|Pos
|Piloto
|Tiempo
|Dif
|V
|1
|MILLER, Jack
|1:53.183
|51 / 51
|2
|QUARTARARO, Fabio
|1:53.263
|0.080
|55 / 62
|3
|VIÑALES, Maverick
|1:53.510
|0.327
|75 / 77
|4
|ZARCO, Johann
|1:53.899
|0.716
|62 / 65
|5
|ESPARGARO, Pol
|1:53.899
|0.716
|47 / 53
|6
|ESPARGARO, Aleix
|1:53.971
|0.788
|20 / 31
|7
|MIR, Joan
|1:54.078
|0.895
|57 / 57
|8
|RINS, Alex
|1:54.143
|0.960
|56 / 63
|9
|BAGNAIA, Francesco
|1:54.236
|1.053
|29 / 51
|10
|NAKAGAMI, Takaaki
|1:54.262
|1.079
|38 / 50
|11
|MORBIDELLI, Franco
|1:54.367
|1.184
|37 / 55
|12
|OLIVEIRA, Miguel
|1:54.526
|1.343
|50 / 58
|13
|ROSSI, Valentino
|1:54.618
|1.435
|45 / 56
|14
|BASTIANINI, Enea
|1:54.738
|1.555
|43 / 44
|15
|MARQUEZ, Alex
|1:54.930
|1.747
|42 / 56
|16
|BRADL, Stefan
|1:54.974
|1.791
|4 / 15
|17
|PETRUCCI, Danilo
|1:54.978
|1.795
|46 / 48
|18
|TEST2, Yamaha
|1:54.998
|1.815
|28 / 53
|19
|MARTIN, Jorge
|1:55.010
|1.827
|25 / 44
|20
|BINDER, Brad
|1:55.279
|2.096
|24 / 50
|21
|LECUONA, Iker
|1:55.315
|2.132
|43 / 47
|22
|MARINI, Luca
|1:55.328
|2.145
|21 / 54
|23
|PEDROSA, Dani
|1:55.640
|2.457
|28 / 58
|24
|GUINTOLI, Sylvain
|1:55.642
|2.459
|38 / 52
|25
|SAVADORI, Lorenzo
|1:56.168
|2.985
|30 / 39
|26
|PIRRO, Michele
|1:57.255
|4.072
|25 / 29
|27
|TEST1, Yamaha
|1:57.510
|4.327
|39 / 64
|28
|TSUDA, Takuya
|1:57.795
|4.612
|25 / 27
|NC
|TEST3, Yamaha
|Pos
|Piloto
|Tiempo
|Dif
|V
|1
|VIÑALES, Maverick
|1:53.244
|58 / 58
|2
|MORBIDELLI, Franco
|1:53.323
|0.079
|62 / 62
|3
|QUARTARARO, Fabio
|1:53.398
|0.154
|48 / 52
|4
|BAGNAIA, Francesco
|1:53.444
|0.200
|37 / 53
|5
|ESPARGARO, Aleix
|1:53.640
|0.396
|42 / 56
|6
|MIR, Joan
|1:53.827
|0.583
|19 / 37
|7
|RINS, Alex
|1:53.860
|0.616
|43 / 44
|8
|ROSSI, Valentino
|1:53.993
|0.749
|38 / 51
|9
|ZARCO, Johann
|1:54.056
|0.812
|53 / 71
|10
|ESPARGARO, Pol
|1:54.103
|0.859
|22 / 65
|11
|MILLER, Jack
|1:54.347
|1.103
|58 / 58
|12
|NAKAGAMI, Takaaki
|1:54.348
|1.104
|52 / 52
|13
|BRADL, Stefan
|1:54.427
|1.183
|32 / 45
|14
|MARTIN, Jorge
|1:54.483
|1.239
|29 / 42
|15
|BASTIANINI, Enea
|1:54.505
|1.261
|22 / 38
|16
|BINDER, Brad
|1:54.691
|1.447
|53 / 56
|17
|MARQUEZ, Alex
|1:54.692
|1.448
|36 / 36
|18
|OLIVEIRA, Miguel
|1:54.735
|1.491
|48 / 48
|19
|PETRUCCI, Danilo
|1:54.895
|1.651
|49 / 49
|20
|MARINI, Luca
|1:55.022
|1.778
|24 / 53
|21
|TEST1, Yamaha
|1:55.080
|1.836
|38 / 40
|22
|LECUONA, Iker
|1:55.195
|1.951
|24 / 40
|23
|SAVADORI, Lorenzo
|1:55.754
|2.510
|25 / 39
|24
|TEST3, Yamaha
|1:55.831
|2.587
|11 / 12
|25
|GUINTOLI, Sylvain
|1:56.006
|2.762
|41 / 57
|26
|PEDROSA, Dani
|1:56.706
|3.462
|29 / 29
|27
|PIRRO, Michele
|1:56.732
|3.488
|24 / 24
|28
|TEST2, Yamaha
|1:57.409
|4.165
|34 / 53
|29
|TSUDA, Takuya
|1:58.437
|5.193
|24 / 24
Tiempos del día 5 del test de MotoGP en Qatar 2021
|Pos
|Piloto
|Tiempo
|Diferencia
|V
|1
|PETRUCCI, Danilo
|1:58.157
|7 / 9
|2
|BRADL, Stefan
|1:59.432
|1.275
|3 / 3
|3
|NAKAGAMI, Takaaki
|1:59.814
|1.657
|6 / 12
|4
|BINDER, Brad
|2:01.141
|2.984
|5 / 11
|5
|ESPARGARO, Pol
|2:01.303
|3.146
|2 / 8
Combinada de tiempos de los test de MotoGP 2021 en Qatar (sábado a viernes)
|Pos
|Piloto
|Moto
|Tiempo
|Vueltas
|1
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1:53.183
|210
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|
1:53.244
|221
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|
1:53.263
|190
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|
1:53.323
|196
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|
1:53.444
|155
|6
|Aleix Espargaró
|Aprilia
|
1:53.640
|146
|7
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|
1:53.827
|154
|8
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|
1: 53,860
|153
|9
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|
1:53.899
|215
|10
|Pol Espargaró
|Honda
|
1:53.899
|154
|11
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|
1:53.993
|163
|12
|
Stefan Bradl*
|Honda
|
1:54.210
|
128
(+60)**
|13
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1:54.262
|206
|14
|
Jorge Martín*
|Ducati
|1:54.483
|
109
(+31)
|15
|
Enea Bastianini*
|Ducati
|1:54.505
|
134
(+35)
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|1:54.526
|190
|17
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1:54.691
|151
|18
|Alex Márquez
|Honda
|1:54.692
|149
|19
|Danilo Petrucci
|KTM
|1:54.895
|201
|20
|Yamaha Test2 (¿Cal Crutchlow?)*
|Yamaha
|1:54.998
|
97
(+58)
|21
|
Luca Marini*
|Ducati
|1:55.022
|
117
(+33)
|22
|Yamaha Test1 (¿Kohta Nozane?)*
|Yamaha
|1:55.080
|
136
(+39)
|23
|Iker Lecuona
|KTM
|1:55.195
|139
|24
|
Lorenzo Savadori*
|Aprilia
|1:55.570
|
134
(+38)
|25
|
Dani Pedrosa*
|KTM
|1:55.640
|
103
(+34)
|26
|
Sylvain Guintoli*
|Suzuki
|1:55.642
|
146
(+53)
|27
|
Yamaha Test3 (¿Katsuyuki Nakasuga?)*
|Yamaha
|1:55.831
|
33
(+11)
|28
|
Michele Pirro*
|Ducati
|1:56.732
|
84
(+58)
|29
|
Takuya Tsuda*
|Suzuki
|1:57.795
|
91
(+24)
*En el shakedown
**Entre paréntesis las vueltas en el shakedown
