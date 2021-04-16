Entradas
Iniciar Sesión

Motorsport Network

TV Entradas fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Descarga tus aplicaciones

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Todos los derechos reservados.
TV Entradas fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Anterior / Rossi: “No sé por qué las Yamaha oficiales van bien y nosotros sufrimos”
MotoGP / GP de Portugal / Declaraciones

Miller: "Aquí podré intercambiar mi versión de la historia con Mir"

Por:
, Redactor

Jack Miller no se puso en contacto con Joan Mir tras protagonizar un desafortunado incidente con él en la segunda carrera de Qatar, pero espera intercambiar opiniones en Portimao a lo largo del Gran Premio.

Miller: "Aquí podré intercambiar mi versión de la historia con Mir"

El piloto australiano decidió tomarse la justicia por su mano en Losail "cansado de tantos toques con Mir" y a falta de 10 vueltas para el final de la carrera se puso en paralelo en la recta de meta y le golpeó lateralmente, casi echándole de la pista.

Un impresentable y peligroso incidente que podría haber acabado muy mal para el piloto de Suzuki, pero en el que incomprensiblemente Dirección de Carrera decidió no intervenir.  

Análisis:

El asunto no ha sentado nada bien al vigente campeón del mundo, que sigue pensando que Miller debió ser sancionado. En la rueda de prensa del jueves en Portimao, Mir aclaró que no había hablado con el piloto de Ducati desde entonces: "Si él se piensa que no hace falta hablar, seguramente es porque cree que no hizo nada malo".

Preguntado sobre el incidente, Miller explicó porqué no se ha puesto en contacto con Mir en estas dos semanas. 

"He estado ausente de las redes sociales. Ni siquiera las he mirado ni he tenido la oportunidad de enviarle un mensaje. No tengo su número", afirmó.

Una decisión que tomó después de leer comentarios que no le gustaron tras dos decepcionantes carreras en Qatar donde acabó noveno.

"Leer mil comentarios negativos no me va a hacer ningún bienestar mental. Trato de estar tranquilo y relajado en la medida de lo posible, en hacer mi trabajo y eso es pilotar motos. Si no soy lo suficientemente bueno, no soy lo suficientemente bueno. Así de simple . Es mejor apagar esa mierda y tratar de centrarme en lo importante, en lugar de gastar energía en cosas que no puedo cambiar, en lo que la gente ponga en internet, que no importa. Estas cosas afectan a la gente", señala.

No obstante, Miller, que ha aprovechado estos días para pasar por quirófano y solventar los problemas que arrastraba con el síndrome compartimental, espera charlar con Mir en Portimao.

"Seguro que tendremos la oportunidad de ponernos al día durante el fin de semana e intercambiar nuestras versiones de la historia", zanjó.

Más del GP de Portugal:

Las fotos de la temporada 2021 de Jack Miller en MotoGP

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
1/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Remy Gardner

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Remy Gardner
2/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
3/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
4/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
5/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
6/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
7/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
8/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
9/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
10/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
11/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
12/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
13/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
14/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
15/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
16/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
17/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
18/50

Foto de: MotoGP

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
19/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
20/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
21/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
22/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
23/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
24/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
25/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
26/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
27/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
28/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
29/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
30/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
31/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
32/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
33/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
34/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
35/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
36/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
37/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
38/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
39/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
40/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
41/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
42/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
43/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
44/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jack Miller, Ducati Team
45/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
46/50

Foto de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
47/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
48/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
49/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team
50/50

Foto de: Ducati Corse

compartidos
comentarios
Rossi: “No sé por qué las Yamaha oficiales van bien y nosotros sufrimos”

Artículo Anterior

Rossi: “No sé por qué las Yamaha oficiales van bien y nosotros sufrimos”

Sobre este artículo

Campeonatos MotoGP
Evento GP de Portugal
Lugar Algarve International Circuit (Portimao)
Pilotos Jack Miller , Joan Mir
Autor Carlos Guil Iglesias

Tendencia

1
MotoGP

Rossi: “No sé por qué las Yamaha oficiales van bien y nosotros sufrimos”

14h
2
Fórmula 1

Alpine F1 estrena nueva versión del alerón delantero en Imola

1h
3
MotoGP

Aleix Espargaró: “El diagnóstico de Dovizioso es exactamente el mismo que el mío”

18h
4
MotoGP

Miller: "Aquí podré intercambiar mi versión de la historia con Mir"

1h
5
MotoGP

Rossi cree que Márquez "ya será fuerte desde mañana por la mañana”

15h
Últimas noticias
Miller: "Aquí podré intercambiar mi versión de la historia con Mir"
MotoGP

Miller: "Aquí podré intercambiar mi versión de la historia con Mir"

1h
Rossi: “No sé por qué las Yamaha oficiales van bien y nosotros sufrimos”
MotoGP

Rossi: “No sé por qué las Yamaha oficiales van bien y nosotros sufrimos”

14h
Rossi cree que Márquez "ya será fuerte desde mañana por la mañana”
MotoGP

Rossi cree que Márquez "ya será fuerte desde mañana por la mañana”

15h
Mir no tendrá a su ingeniero de pista en Portimao tras dar positivo por COVID
MotoGP

Mir no tendrá a su ingeniero de pista en Portimao tras dar positivo por COVID

15h
Márquez: “Llegué a dudar de si volvería a tener un brazo normal”
MotoGP

Márquez: “Llegué a dudar de si volvería a tener un brazo normal”

15h
Últimos vídeos
Mandalika Street Circuit, Indonesia 04:32
MotoGP
9 abr. 2021

Mandalika Street Circuit, Indonesia

El resumen del GP de Doha por los Minis 05:32
MotoGP
6 abr. 2021

El resumen del GP de Doha por los Minis

El resumen de la emocionante carrera de MotoGP del GP de Doha 02:48
MotoGP
4 abr. 2021

El resumen de la emocionante carrera de MotoGP del GP de Doha

La parrilla de salida del GP de Doha 2021 de MotoGP 00:38
MotoGP
3 abr. 2021

La parrilla de salida del GP de Doha 2021 de MotoGP

Así fue el GP de Qatar 2021 de MotoGP, ¡muy buena carrera! 02:18
MotoGP
29 mar. 2021

Así fue el GP de Qatar 2021 de MotoGP, ¡muy buena carrera!

Carlos Guil Iglesias Más de
Carlos Guil Iglesias
Mir no tendrá a su ingeniero de pista en Portimao tras dar positivo por COVID GP de Portugal
MotoGP / Noticias

Mir no tendrá a su ingeniero de pista en Portimao tras dar positivo por COVID

El plan de MotoGP para llevar a cabo el calendario con 18 carreras
MotoGP / Noticias

El plan de MotoGP para llevar a cabo el calendario con 18 carreras

Márquez vuelve para rescatar a Honda HRC tras su peor arranque GP de Portugal
MotoGP / Estadísticas

Márquez vuelve para rescatar a Honda HRC tras su peor arranque

Más de
Jack Miller
Mir: “Miller no me ha llamado, debe pensar que no hizo nada malo” GP de Portugal
MotoGP / Declaraciones

Mir: “Miller no me ha llamado, debe pensar que no hizo nada malo”

“Si Ducati no está contenta tras Qatar, ¿cómo deben estar los demás?
MotoGP / Noticias

“Si Ducati no está contenta tras Qatar, ¿cómo deben estar los demás?

¿Cuánto miden y pesan los pilotos de MotoGP?
MotoGP / Artículo especial

¿Cuánto miden y pesan los pilotos de MotoGP?

Tendencia Hoy

Rossi: “No sé por qué las Yamaha oficiales van bien y nosotros sufrimos”
MotoGP MotoGP / Declaraciones

Rossi: “No sé por qué las Yamaha oficiales van bien y nosotros sufrimos”

Alpine F1 estrena nueva versión del alerón delantero en Imola
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1 / Análisis

Alpine F1 estrena nueva versión del alerón delantero en Imola

Aleix Espargaró: “El diagnóstico de Dovizioso es exactamente el mismo que el mío”
MotoGP MotoGP / Declaraciones

Aleix Espargaró: “El diagnóstico de Dovizioso es exactamente el mismo que el mío”

Miller: "Aquí podré intercambiar mi versión de la historia con Mir"
MotoGP MotoGP / Declaraciones

Miller: "Aquí podré intercambiar mi versión de la historia con Mir"

Rossi cree que Márquez "ya será fuerte desde mañana por la mañana”
MotoGP MotoGP / Noticias

Rossi cree que Márquez "ya será fuerte desde mañana por la mañana”

El calendario de F1 2021: carreras confirmadas y alternativas
Fórmula 1 Fórmula 1 / Previo

El calendario de F1 2021: carreras confirmadas y alternativas

Márquez: “Llegué a dudar de si volvería a tener un brazo normal”
MotoGP MotoGP / Declaraciones

Márquez: “Llegué a dudar de si volvería a tener un brazo normal”

Mir no tendrá a su ingeniero de pista en Portimao tras dar positivo por COVID
MotoGP MotoGP / Noticias

Mir no tendrá a su ingeniero de pista en Portimao tras dar positivo por COVID

Últimas noticias

Miller: "Aquí podré intercambiar mi versión de la historia con Mir"
MotoGP MotoGP / Declaraciones

Miller: "Aquí podré intercambiar mi versión de la historia con Mir"

Rossi: “No sé por qué las Yamaha oficiales van bien y nosotros sufrimos”
MotoGP MotoGP / Declaraciones

Rossi: “No sé por qué las Yamaha oficiales van bien y nosotros sufrimos”

Rossi cree que Márquez "ya será fuerte desde mañana por la mañana”
MotoGP MotoGP / Noticias

Rossi cree que Márquez "ya será fuerte desde mañana por la mañana”

Mir no tendrá a su ingeniero de pista en Portimao tras dar positivo por COVID
MotoGP MotoGP / Noticias

Mir no tendrá a su ingeniero de pista en Portimao tras dar positivo por COVID

Suscríbete a nuestra newsletter

La app de Motorsport.com

Campeonatos

Motorsport Network

Contáctanos

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Todos los derechos reservados.