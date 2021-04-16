Miller: "Aquí podré intercambiar mi versión de la historia con Mir"

El piloto australiano decidió tomarse la justicia por su mano en Losail "cansado de tantos toques con Mir" y a falta de 10 vueltas para el final de la carrera se puso en paralelo en la recta de meta y le golpeó lateralmente, casi echándole de la pista.

Un impresentable y peligroso incidente que podría haber acabado muy mal para el piloto de Suzuki, pero en el que incomprensiblemente Dirección de Carrera decidió no intervenir.

El asunto no ha sentado nada bien al vigente campeón del mundo, que sigue pensando que Miller debió ser sancionado. En la rueda de prensa del jueves en Portimao, Mir aclaró que no había hablado con el piloto de Ducati desde entonces: "Si él se piensa que no hace falta hablar, seguramente es porque cree que no hizo nada malo".

Preguntado sobre el incidente, Miller explicó porqué no se ha puesto en contacto con Mir en estas dos semanas.

"He estado ausente de las redes sociales. Ni siquiera las he mirado ni he tenido la oportunidad de enviarle un mensaje. No tengo su número", afirmó.

Una decisión que tomó después de leer comentarios que no le gustaron tras dos decepcionantes carreras en Qatar donde acabó noveno.

"Leer mil comentarios negativos no me va a hacer ningún bienestar mental. Trato de estar tranquilo y relajado en la medida de lo posible, en hacer mi trabajo y eso es pilotar motos. Si no soy lo suficientemente bueno, no soy lo suficientemente bueno. Así de simple . Es mejor apagar esa mierda y tratar de centrarme en lo importante, en lugar de gastar energía en cosas que no puedo cambiar, en lo que la gente ponga en internet, que no importa. Estas cosas afectan a la gente", señala.

No obstante, Miller, que ha aprovechado estos días para pasar por quirófano y solventar los problemas que arrastraba con el síndrome compartimental, espera charlar con Mir en Portimao.

"Seguro que tendremos la oportunidad de ponernos al día durante el fin de semana e intercambiar nuestras versiones de la historia", zanjó.

Las fotos de la temporada 2021 de Jack Miller en MotoGP

