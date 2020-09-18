La parrilla de salida de las 24 horas de Le Mans 2020
Así será el orden de salida de los coches para las 24h de LeMans 2020, donde el Toyota #7 logró la pole.
Más de las 24h de Le Mans:
Parrilla de salida 24 horas de Le Mans en imágenes
P1 #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P2 #1 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13: Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P3 #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing - Toyota TS050 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley
Photo by: Paul Foster
P4 #3 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Romain Dumas, Nathanael Berton, Louis Deletraz
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P5 #4 ByKolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01: Tom Dillmann, Bruno Spengler, Oliver Webb
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P6 #22 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, Paul Di Resta
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P7 #26 G-Drive Racing - Aurus 01 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen
Photo by: Paul Foster
P8 #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07 - Gibson: Frits van Eerd, Giedo van der Garde, Nyck de Vries
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P9 #33 High Class Racing Oreca 07 - Anders Fjordbach, Mark Patterson, Kenta Yamashita
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P10 #32 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: William Owen, Alex Brundle, Job Van Uitert
Photo by: ELMS
P11 #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing - Oreca 07 - Gibson: Ho Pin Tung, Gabriel Aubry, Will Stevens
Photo by: Paul Foster
P12 #38 JOTA Oreca 07 - Gibson: Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix da Costa, Anthony Davidson
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P13 #16 G-Drive Racing BY Algarve - Aurus 01 - Gibson: Ryan Cullen, Oliver Jarvis, Nick Tandy
Photo by: Paul Foster
P14 #31 Panis Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Nicolas Jamin, Julien Canal, Matthieu Vaxiviere
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
P15 #36 Signatech Alpine ELF - Alpine A470 - Gibson: Pierre Ragues, Andre Negrão, Thomas Laurent
Photo by: Paul Foster
P16 #27 Dragonspeed USA - Oreca 07 - Gibson: Henrik Hedman, Ben Hanley, Renger Van Der Zande
Photo by: Paul Foster
P17 #42 Cool Racing - Oreca 07 - Gibson: Nicolas Lapierre, Antonin Borga, Alexandre Coigny
Photo by: Paul Foster
P18 #39 So24-Has By Graff Oreca 07 - Gibson: James Allen, Vincent Capillaire, Charles Milesi
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P19 #30 Duqueine Team Oreca 07 - Gibson: Jonathan Hirschi, Konstantin Tereschenko, Tristan Gommendy
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P20 #25 Algarve Pro - Racing ORECA 07 - Gibson: John Falb, Simon Trummer, Matthew McMurry
Photo by: Paul Foster
P21#21 Dragonspeed Oreca 07 - Gibson: Memo Rojas, Thimothé Buret, Juan Pablo Montoya
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P22 #47 Cetilar Racing - Dallara P217 - Gibson: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Andrea Balicchi
Photo by: Paul Foster
P23 #35 Eurasia Motorsport Ligier JSP217 - Gibson: Nobuya Yamanaka, Nick Foster, Roberto Merhi
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P24 #24 Nielsen Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Garret Grist, Alex Kapadia, Anthony Wells
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P25 #50 Richard Mille Racing Team - Oreca 07 - Gibson: Tatiana Calderon, Sophia Flörsch, Beitske Visser
Photo by: Paul Foster
P26 #34 Inter Europol Competition - Ligier JSP217 - Gibson: Jakub Smiechowski, Rene Binder, Matevos Isaakyan
Photo by: Paul Foster
P27 #11 Eurointernational - Ligier JSP217 - Gibson: Adrien Tambay, Erik Maris, Christophe D'Ansembourg
Photo by: Paul Foster
P28 #17 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Dwight Merriman, Kyle Tilley, Jonathan Kennard
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P29 #28 IDEC Sport Oreca 07 - Gibson: Paul Lafargue, Paul Loup Chatin, Richard Bradley
Photo by: ELMS
P30 #91 Porsche GT Team - Porsche 911 RSR - 19: Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni, Frédéric Makowiecki
Photo by: Paul Foster
P31 #51 AF Corse - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra
Photo by: Paul Foster
P32 #95 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim, Richard Westbrook
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P33 #97 Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Alex Lynn, Maxime Martin, Harry Tincknell
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P34 #71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina, Sam Bird
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P35 #92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
P36 #63 Weathertech Racing - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Cooper MacNeil, Toni Vilander, Jeffrey Segal
Photo by: Paul Foster
P37 #82 Risi Competizione - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Olivier Pla, Sébastien Bourdais, Jules Gounon
Photo by: Paul Foster
P38 #61 Luzich Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Francesco Piovanetti, Oswaldo Negri Jr., Come Ledogar
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P39 #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing - Porsche 911 RSR: Christian Ried, Riccardo Pera, Matt Campbell
Photo by: Paul Foster
P40 #56 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR: Egidio Perfetti, Larry Ten Voorde, Matteo Cairoli
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P41 #98 Aston Martin Racing - Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Paul Dalla Lana, Ross Gunn, Agusto Farfus
Photo by: Paul Foster
P42 #90 TF Sport - Aston Martin Vantage AMR: Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood, Jonny Adam
Photo by: Paul Foster
P43 #86 Gulf Racing Porsche 911 RSR: Michael Wainwright, Andrew Watson, Benjamin Barker
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
P44 #83 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard, Nicklas Nielsen
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P45 #99 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR: Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak, Lucas Légeret, Julien Andlauer
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P46 #57 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR: Ben Keating, Felipe Fraga, Jeroen Bleekemolen
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
P47 #54 AF Corse - Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci, Giancarlo Fisichella
Photo by: Paul Foster
P48 #88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR: Gian Luca Giraudi , Ricardo Sanchez, Lucas Legeret
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P49 #70 Mr Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Takeshi Kimura, Vincent Abril, Kei Cozzolino
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P50 #72 Hub Auto Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Morris Chen, Tom Blomqvist, Marcos Gomes
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P51 #55 Ferrari F488 GTE Evo, SPIRIT OF RACE, Duncan Cameron, Matthew Griffin, Aaron Scott
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
#52 #75 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Rino Mastronardi, Matteo Cressoni, Andrea Piccini
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
P53 #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari F488 GTE EVO: Gunnar Jeannette, Rodrigo Sales, Finlay Hutchison
Photo by: ELMS
P54 #78 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR: Horst Felbermayr Jr., Michele Beretta, Max van Splunteren
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P55 #85 Iron Lynx - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Manuela Gostner, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting
Photo by: Paul Foster
P56 #60 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Claudio Schiavoni, Sergio Pianezzola, Paolo Ruberti
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
P57 #62 Red River Sport Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Bonamy Grimes, Johnny Mowlem, Charles Hollings
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
P58 #89 Team Project 1 - Porsche 911 RSR: Steve Brooks, Benoît Frétin, Bruno Frétin
Photo by: Paul Foster
P59 #52 AF Corse - Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Cristoph Ulrich, Steffen Görig, Alexander West
Photo by: Paul Foster
Sobre este artículo
|Campeonatos
|Le Mans
|Evento
|24h de Le Mans
|Subevento
|Q2
|Autor
|Bernardo Maldonado