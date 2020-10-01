IndyCar publica el calendario para la temporada 2021

La temporada 2021 de la IndyCar recuperará algunas pistas que no estuvieron en el calendario definitivo de 2020, después de que la crisis por la pandemia del coronavirus obligara a varios cambios.

El campeonato arrancará el 7 de marzo en el circuito urbano de St Petersburg en Florida, seguido de Barber Motorsports y Long Beach el 11 y el 18 de abril respectivamente.

Las 500 Millas de Indianápolis se disputarán el 30 de mayo.

Tras el anuncio de que el Texas Motor Speedway albergará dos carreras en mayo, el anuncio del calendario confirma que el evento ayudará a cubrir el hecho de que otros dos óvalos, Iowa y Richmond, no estén en él. Además, el Circuito de las Américas en Texas ha sido eliminado.

Otros cambios notables incluyen la doble cita de Detroit, que se mueve al segundo fin de semana de junio, así como la visita a Mid-Ohio, que pasa al fin de semana del 4 de julio

Como ya se anunció, la IndyCar celebrará una segunda prueba en el Indianapolis Motor Speedway junto a la NASCAR el sábado 14 de agosto.

“Después de la prueba de este año, esperamos tener un Gran Premio de IndyCar durante el fin de semana de Brickyard e invitar a los aficionados a ser parte de él", dijo Mark Miles, CEO de IndyCar.

El campeón de la temporada 2021 será coronado el domingo 19 de septiembre en Laguna Seca.

Calendario 2021 IndyCar

Marzo 7, St. Petersburg streets

Abril 11, Barber Motorsports Park

Abril 18, Long Beach streets

Mayo 1, Texas Motor Speedway

Mayo 2, Texas Motor Speedway

Mayo 15, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Mayo 22-23, Indy 500 calificación

Mayo 30, 105th running of the Indianapolis 500

Junio 12, Belle Isle streets, Detroit

Junio 13, Belle Isle streets, Detroit

Junio 20, Road America

Julio 4, Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course

Julio 11, Toronto streets

Agosto 8, Nashville streets

Agosto 14, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Agosto 21, World Wide Technology Raceway

Septiembre 12, Portland International Raceway

Septiembre 19, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca