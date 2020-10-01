IndyCar
comentarios
IndyCar publica el calendario para la temporada 2021
Por:

IndyCar anunció su calendario para la temporada 2021, que constará de 17 carreras. Austin, Iowa y Richmond se caen.

La temporada 2021 de la IndyCar recuperará algunas pistas que no estuvieron en el calendario definitivo de 2020, después de que la crisis por la pandemia del coronavirus obligara a varios cambios.

El campeonato arrancará el 7 de marzo en el circuito urbano de St Petersburg en Florida, seguido de Barber Motorsports y Long Beach el 11 y el 18 de abril respectivamente.

Las 500 Millas de Indianápolis se disputarán el 30 de mayo. 

Descúbrelo:

Tras el anuncio de que el Texas Motor Speedway albergará dos carreras en mayo, el anuncio del calendario confirma que el evento ayudará a cubrir el hecho de que otros dos óvalos, Iowa y Richmond, no estén en él. Además, el Circuito de las Américas en Texas ha sido eliminado.

Otros cambios notables incluyen la doble cita de Detroit, que se mueve al segundo fin de semana de junio, así como la visita a Mid-Ohio, que pasa al fin de semana del 4 de julio

Como ya se anunció, la IndyCar celebrará una segunda prueba en el Indianapolis Motor Speedway junto a la NASCAR el sábado 14 de agosto.

“Después de la prueba de este año, esperamos tener un Gran Premio de IndyCar durante el fin de semana de Brickyard e invitar a los aficionados a ser parte de él", dijo Mark Miles, CEO de IndyCar.

El campeón de la temporada 2021 será coronado el domingo 19 de septiembre en Laguna Seca.

Más de IndyCar:

Calendario 2021 IndyCar

Marzo 7, St. Petersburg streets
Abril 11, Barber Motorsports Park
Abril 18, Long Beach streets
Mayo 1, Texas Motor Speedway
Mayo 2, Texas Motor Speedway
Mayo 15, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course
Mayo 22-23, Indy 500 calificación
Mayo 30, 105th running of the Indianapolis 500
Junio 12, Belle Isle streets, Detroit
Junio 13, Belle Isle streets, Detroit
Junio 20, Road America
Julio 4, Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course
Julio 11, Toronto streets
Agosto 8, Nashville streets
Agosto 14, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course
Agosto 21, World Wide Technology Raceway
Septiembre 12, Portland International Raceway
Septiembre 19, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Galería
Lista

Inicio Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, chocan

Inicio Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, chocan
1/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
2/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
3/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
4/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
5/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
6/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
7/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan

Inicio Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, chocan
8/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, pit stop

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, pit stop
9/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, pit stop

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, pit stop
10/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop
11/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop
12/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop
13/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop
14/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop
15/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop
16/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop
17/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, pit stop

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda, pit stop
18/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, pit stop

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, pit stop
19/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, pit stop, Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, pit stop, Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
20/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Podio: ganador Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Podio: ganador Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
21/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Podio: ganador Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Podio: ganador Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
22/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Podio: ganador Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Podio: ganador Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
23/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda, inicio

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda, inicio
24/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, choque

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, choque
25/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, choque

Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda, Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, choque
26/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, start

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, start
27/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, start

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda, start
28/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
29/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
30/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
31/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
32/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
33/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
34/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, pit stop

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, pit stop
35/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop
36/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, pit stop
37/37

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

