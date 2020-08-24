IndyCar
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Galería

Todas las fotos de Alex Palou en la Indy 500 2020

Todas las fotos de Alex Palou en la Indy 500 2020
Por:
Redactor

Mira todas las fotos de las primeras 500 Millas de Indianápolis de Alex Palou, las fotos del piloto español en la Indy 500 de 2020.

Las imágenes de Alonso en Indy 500:

Haz click sobre las fotos luego sobre el 'play' para que se reproduzcan todas

Galería
Lista

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
1/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
2/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
3/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
4/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
5/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
6/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
7/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
8/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
9/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
10/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, Karina Redmond

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, Karina Redmond
11/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
12/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
13/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
14/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
15/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
16/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
17/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
18/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
19/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
20/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
21/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
22/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
23/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
24/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
25/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
26/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
27/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
28/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
29/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
30/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
31/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
32/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
33/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
34/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
35/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
36/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
37/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
38/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
39/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
40/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
41/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
42/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
43/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
44/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
45/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
46/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
47/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
48/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
49/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
50/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
51/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
52/68

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, Dale Coyne, Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, Dale Coyne, Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda
53/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
54/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
55/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
56/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda
57/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda
58/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, pit stop

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda, pit stop
59/68

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda
60/68

Foto de: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda
61/68

Foto de: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda
62/68

Foto de: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda
63/68

Foto de: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda
64/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda
65/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda
66/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, Team Goh Honda
67/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Spencer Pigot, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing w/ Citrone/Buhl Autosport Honda, Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing Team Goh Honda dejan los boxes

Spencer Pigot, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing w/ Citrone/Buhl Autosport Honda, Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing Team Goh Honda dejan los boxes
68/68

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

Las 500 Millas de Indianápolis 2020:

Todas las fotos de Fernando Alonso en la Indy 500 2020

