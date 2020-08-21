IndyCar
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Crónica de entrenamientos

Carb Day: O’Ward lidera, Palou acaba en el top 10 y Alonso sigue atrás

compartidos
comentarios
Carb Day: O’Ward lidera, Palou acaba en el top 10 y Alonso sigue atrás
Por:

El compañero de Fernando Alonso, Pato O’Ward, lideró el último entrenamiento antes de las 500 millas de Indianápolis. El asturiano fue 23º y Alex Palou, 10º

O'Ward, que fue el mejor rookie en la clasificación tras quedarse fuera de la carrera en 2019, fue el único en romper la barrera de las 225 mph y de bajar de los 40 segundos.

El piloto de Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet giró a 225.355 mph en la 11ª de las 84 vueltas que dio, superando en 0.7 mph a Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda), el vencedor de las 500 millas de Indianápolis en 2008, mientras que otros dos antiguos ganadores, Alexander Rossi y Takuma Sato, fueron tercero y cuarto respectivamente. 

Otro novato, Oliver Askew, fue quinto con el segundo Arrow McLaren SP, por delante de Zach Veach, quien dijo el jueves que su se sentía cómodo en el tráfico con su coche y lo demostró este viernes.

Al igual que en la clasificación, Josef Newgarden (séptimo) fue el más rápido de los pilotos del equipo Penske-Chevrolet, mientras que sus compañeros y ganadores de Indy 500, Simon Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves y Will Power fueron 14º, 17º y 24º. 

Power acabó justo detrás de Fernando Alonso, cuya mejor vuelta (222.680 mph) la hizo en la 41 de las 72 que dio.

Mejor le fue a Alex Palou, que completó 91 vueltas y en la 44 hizo su mejor registro (223.570 mph), acabando 10º.

El autor de la pole, Marco Andretti, solo pudo ser 28º, con un coche que parecía muy nervioso a la estela de sus rivales.

Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi), Ben Hanley (DragonSpeed) y James Hinchcliffe (Andretti Autosport) completaron más de la mitad de la distancia de carrera.

Más de las 500 millas de Indianápolis:

Resultados del Carb Day de las 500 millas de Indianápolis

P

No

Piloto

FL

V

Mph

Motor

Equipo

1

5

Pato O'Ward

11

84

225.355

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

2

9

Scott Dixon

37

59

224.646

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

27

Alexander Rossi

7

58

224.599

Honda

Andretti Autosport

4

30

Takuma Sato

39

85

224.580

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

5

7

Oliver Askew

50

82

224.128

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

6

26

Zach Veach

3

73

223.957

Honda

Andretti Autosport

7

1

Josef Newgarden

7

68

223.764

Chevy

Team Penske

8

8

Marcus Ericsson

9

105

223.700

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

60

Jack Harvey

58

72

223.641

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

10

55

Alex Palou

44

91

223.570

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

11

4

Charlie Kimball

38

79

223.491

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

12

29

James Hinchcliffe

8

103

223.461

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

88

Colton Herta

16

88

223.433

Honda

Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport

14

22

Simon Pagenaud

72

89

223.419

Chevy

Team Penske

15

20

Ed Carpenter

29

65

223.410

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

16

21

Rinus VeeKay

58

92

223.385

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

17

3

Helio Castroneves

8

93

223.093

Chevy

Team Penske

18

47

Conor Daly

8

78

223.010

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

19

14

Tony Kanaan

28

51

222.999

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

20

41

Dalton Kellett

14

73

222.951

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

21

18

Santino Ferrucci

74

95

222.806

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

22

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

24

81

222.731

Honda

Andretti Autosport

23

66

Fernando Alonso

41

72

222.680

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

24

12

Will Power

73

81

222.578

Chevy

Team Penske

25

15

Graham Rahal

3

71

222.158

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

26

45

Spencer Pigot

16

48

221.789

Honda

RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport

27

10

Felix Rosenqvist

23

71

221.675

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

28

98

Marco Andretti

6

70

221.314

Honda

Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian

29

51

James Davison

53

64

220.889

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi

30

59

Max Chilton

55

80

220.666

Chevy

Carlin

31

67

JR Hildebrand

28

44

219.727

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

32

24

Sage Karam

5

38

219.396

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

33

81

Ben Hanley

10

104

217.984

Chevy

DragonSpeed USA

La parrilla de salida de la Indy 500 2020, en imágenes

Galería
Lista

1º Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian - Honda

1º Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian - Honda
1/33

Foto de: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

2º Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing - Honda

2º Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing - Honda
2/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

3º Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing - Honda

3º Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing - Honda
3/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

4º Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing - Chevrolet

4º Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing - Chevrolet
4/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

5º Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport - Honda

5º Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport - Honda
5/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

6º James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport - Honda

6º James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport - Honda
6/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

7º Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh - Honda

7º Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh - Honda
7/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

8º Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing - Honda

8º Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing - Honda
8/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

9º Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport - Honda

9º Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport - Honda
9/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

10º Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport – Honda

10º Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport – Honda
10/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

11º Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda

11º Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda
11/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

12º Spencer Pigot, Rahal Letterman Lanigan w/ Citrone/Buhl Autosport – Honda

12º Spencer Pigot, Rahal Letterman Lanigan w/ Citrone/Buhl Autosport – Honda
12/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

13º Josef Newgarden, Team Penske – Chevrolet

13º Josef Newgarden, Team Penske – Chevrolet
13/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

14º Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda

14º Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda
14/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

15º Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP – Chevrolet

15º Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP – Chevrolet
15/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

16º Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet

16º Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet
16/33

Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

17º Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport – Honda

17º Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport – Honda
17/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

18º Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet

18º Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet
18/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

19º Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan – Honda

19º Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan – Honda
19/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

20º Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing – Honda

20º Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing – Honda
20/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

21º Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP – Chevrolet

21º Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP – Chevrolet
21/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

22º Will Power, Team Penske – Chevrolet

22º Will Power, Team Penske – Chevrolet
22/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

23º Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet

23º Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet
23/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

24º Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet

24º Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet
24/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

25º Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske – Chevrolet

25º Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske – Chevrolet
25/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

26º Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP – Chevrolet

26º Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP – Chevrolet
26/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

27º James Davison, Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing, Byrd & Belardi – Honda

27º James Davison, Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing, Byrd & Belardi – Honda
27/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

28º Helio Castroneves, Team Penske – Chevrolet

28º Helio Castroneves, Team Penske – Chevrolet
28/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

29º Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet

29º Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet
29/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

30º Max Chilton, Carlin – Chevrolet

30º Max Chilton, Carlin – Chevrolet
30/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

31º Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet

31º Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet
31/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

32º J.R. Hildebrand, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet

32º J.R. Hildebrand, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet
32/33

Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA

33º Ben Hanley, DragonSpeed USA – Chevrolet

33º Ben Hanley, DragonSpeed USA – Chevrolet
33/33

Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

McLaren y las 500 Millas de Indianápolis (V): dos triunfos de tres

Artículo Anterior

McLaren y las 500 Millas de Indianápolis (V): dos triunfos de tres

Siguiente artículo

Alonso confía en volver a liderar las 500 millas de Indianápolis

Alonso confía en volver a liderar las 500 millas de Indianápolis

Sobre este artículo

Campeonatos IndyCar
Evento Indy 500
Autor David Malsher

