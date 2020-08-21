Carb Day: O’Ward lidera, Palou acaba en el top 10 y Alonso sigue atrás
El compañero de Fernando Alonso, Pato O’Ward, lideró el último entrenamiento antes de las 500 millas de Indianápolis. El asturiano fue 23º y Alex Palou, 10º
O'Ward, que fue el mejor rookie en la clasificación tras quedarse fuera de la carrera en 2019, fue el único en romper la barrera de las 225 mph y de bajar de los 40 segundos.
El piloto de Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet giró a 225.355 mph en la 11ª de las 84 vueltas que dio, superando en 0.7 mph a Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda), el vencedor de las 500 millas de Indianápolis en 2008, mientras que otros dos antiguos ganadores, Alexander Rossi y Takuma Sato, fueron tercero y cuarto respectivamente.
Otro novato, Oliver Askew, fue quinto con el segundo Arrow McLaren SP, por delante de Zach Veach, quien dijo el jueves que su se sentía cómodo en el tráfico con su coche y lo demostró este viernes.
Al igual que en la clasificación, Josef Newgarden (séptimo) fue el más rápido de los pilotos del equipo Penske-Chevrolet, mientras que sus compañeros y ganadores de Indy 500, Simon Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves y Will Power fueron 14º, 17º y 24º.
Power acabó justo detrás de Fernando Alonso, cuya mejor vuelta (222.680 mph) la hizo en la 41 de las 72 que dio.
Mejor le fue a Alex Palou, que completó 91 vueltas y en la 44 hizo su mejor registro (223.570 mph), acabando 10º.
El autor de la pole, Marco Andretti, solo pudo ser 28º, con un coche que parecía muy nervioso a la estela de sus rivales.
Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi), Ben Hanley (DragonSpeed) y James Hinchcliffe (Andretti Autosport) completaron más de la mitad de la distancia de carrera.
Más de las 500 millas de Indianápolis:
Resultados del Carb Day de las 500 millas de Indianápolis
|
P
|
No
|
Piloto
|
FL
|
V
|
Mph
|
Motor
|
Equipo
|
1
|
5
|
Pato O'Ward
|
11
|
84
|
225.355
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
2
|
9
|
Scott Dixon
|
37
|
59
|
224.646
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
3
|
27
|
Alexander Rossi
|
7
|
58
|
224.599
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
4
|
30
|
Takuma Sato
|
39
|
85
|
224.580
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
5
|
7
|
Oliver Askew
|
50
|
82
|
224.128
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
6
|
26
|
Zach Veach
|
3
|
73
|
223.957
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
7
|
1
|
Josef Newgarden
|
7
|
68
|
223.764
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
8
|
8
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
9
|
105
|
223.700
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
9
|
60
|
Jack Harvey
|
58
|
72
|
223.641
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
10
|
55
|
Alex Palou
|
44
|
91
|
223.570
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
|
11
|
4
|
Charlie Kimball
|
38
|
79
|
223.491
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
12
|
29
|
James Hinchcliffe
|
8
|
103
|
223.461
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
13
|
88
|
Colton Herta
|
16
|
88
|
223.433
|
Honda
|
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|
14
|
22
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
72
|
89
|
223.419
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
15
|
20
|
Ed Carpenter
|
29
|
65
|
223.410
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
16
|
21
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
58
|
92
|
223.385
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
17
|
3
|
Helio Castroneves
|
8
|
93
|
223.093
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
18
|
47
|
Conor Daly
|
8
|
78
|
223.010
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
19
|
14
|
Tony Kanaan
|
28
|
51
|
222.999
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
20
|
41
|
Dalton Kellett
|
14
|
73
|
222.951
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
21
|
18
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
74
|
95
|
222.806
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|
22
|
28
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
24
|
81
|
222.731
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
23
|
66
|
Fernando Alonso
|
41
|
72
|
222.680
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
24
|
12
|
Will Power
|
73
|
81
|
222.578
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
25
|
15
|
Graham Rahal
|
3
|
71
|
222.158
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
26
|
45
|
Spencer Pigot
|
16
|
48
|
221.789
|
Honda
|
RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport
|
27
|
10
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
23
|
71
|
221.675
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
28
|
98
|
Marco Andretti
|
6
|
70
|
221.314
|
Honda
|
Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|
29
|
51
|
James Davison
|
53
|
64
|
220.889
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi
|
30
|
59
|
Max Chilton
|
55
|
80
|
220.666
|
Chevy
|
Carlin
|
31
|
67
|
JR Hildebrand
|
28
|
44
|
219.727
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
32
|
24
|
Sage Karam
|
5
|
38
|
219.396
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
33
|
81
|
Ben Hanley
|
10
|
104
|
217.984
|
Chevy
|
DragonSpeed USA
La parrilla de salida de la Indy 500 2020, en imágenes
1º Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian - Honda
Foto de: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images
2º Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing - Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
3º Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing - Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
4º Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing - Chevrolet
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
5º Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport - Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
6º James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport - Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
7º Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh - Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
8º Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing - Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
9º Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport - Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
10º Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport – Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
11º Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
12º Spencer Pigot, Rahal Letterman Lanigan w/ Citrone/Buhl Autosport – Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
13º Josef Newgarden, Team Penske – Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
14º Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
15º Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP – Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
16º Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet
Foto de: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
17º Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport – Honda
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
18º Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
19º Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan – Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
20º Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing – Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
21º Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP – Chevrolet
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
22º Will Power, Team Penske – Chevrolet
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
23º Tony Kanaan, A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
24º Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
25º Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske – Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
26º Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP – Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
27º James Davison, Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing, Byrd & Belardi – Honda
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
28º Helio Castroneves, Team Penske – Chevrolet
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
29º Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises – Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
30º Max Chilton, Carlin – Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
31º Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
32º J.R. Hildebrand, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet
Foto de: Phillip Abbott / LAT Photo USA
33º Ben Hanley, DragonSpeed USA – Chevrolet
Foto de: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Artículo Anterior
McLaren y las 500 Millas de Indianápolis (V): dos triunfos de tres
Siguiente artículo
Alonso confía en volver a liderar las 500 millas de Indianápolis
Sobre este artículo
|Campeonatos
|IndyCar
|Evento
|Indy 500
|Autor
|David Malsher