Por qué se prohibieron los dobles difusores

Toyota TF109 2009 double diffuser airflow detail 1 / 9 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Toyota started the season with a double diffuser but, by the second round in Malaysia, the team had an even more advanced triple layer variant.

Ferrari F60 (660) 2009 rear view 2 / 9 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Ferrari's introductory diffuser design followed the intent of the dimensional regulations

Ferrari F60 (660) 2009 diffuser detail 3 / 9 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Ferrari's double diffuser arrived a few races after the FIA had agreed they'd be allowed throughout 2009.

Ferrari F60 (660) 2009 diffuser underside view 4 / 9 Foto de: Giorgio Piola This view from the underside shows the effort made by Ferrari to use multiple entrance points, given it couldn't do so on the kickline due to packaging restrictions with its gearbox, suspension and crash structure.

McLaren MP4-24 2009 diffuser detail 5 / 9 Foto de: Giorgio Piola The original McLaren diffuser for 2009 was more respectful of the original intent of the regulations. However, with the changes needed to accommodate a double diffuser not as dramatic for McLaren as others, it had a solution on the car just a week after the FIA threw out the team's appeal. The team had clearly been working on a solution in tandem with its protest, introducing the solution at the Chinese GP.

Renault R29 2009 diffuser development 6 / 9 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Renault was another team playing devil's advocate and arrived in China with a new arrangement that was given to Fernando Alonso. Nelson Piquet received the upgrade just a race later in Bahrain.

BMW Sauber F1.09 2009 double diffuser detail 7 / 9 Foto de: Giorgio Piola BMW Sauber was one of the last teams to introduce their double diffuser, with a new solution arriving for the Turkish GP.

Force India VJM02 2009 double diffuser development 8 / 9 Foto de: Giorgio Piola Purchasing its gearbox from McLaren might have helped with the ease of packaging for Force India, which arrived with its own solution in Bahrain.