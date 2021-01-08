Eventos Principales
Anterior
Dakar / Dakar / Galería

Fotos: la triunfal sexta etapa del Dakar 2021 para los españoles

compartidos
comentarios
Fotos: la triunfal sexta etapa del Dakar 2021 para los españoles
Por:

Carlos Sainz y Joan Barreda se impusieron en la sexta etapa del Dakar 2021 camino de Ha'il y recuperaron terreno en la general.

Crónica de la sexta etapa del Dakar 2021:

Haz click sobre las imágenes para verlas en grande. Dale al 'Play' para que pasen ¡y disfruta!

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
1/91

Foto de: Sodicars Racing

#11 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#11 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
2/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#21 KTM Factory Team: Daniel Sanders

#21 KTM Factory Team: Daniel Sanders
3/91

Foto de: KTM

#15 Sherco Racing: Lorenzo Santolino

#15 Sherco Racing: Lorenzo Santolino
4/91

Foto de: Sherco Racing

#152 Team Giroud Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud

#152 Team Giroud Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
5/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#6 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#6 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
6/91

Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing

#6 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#6 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
7/91

Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Team: Matthias Walkner

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Team: Matthias Walkner
8/91

Foto de: KTM

#5 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#5 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
9/91

Foto de: KTM

#44 GASGAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#44 GASGAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
10/91

Foto de: GasGas Factory Racing

#44 GASGAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#44 GASGAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
11/91

Foto de: GasGas Factory Racing

#42 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Adrien Van Beveren

#42 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Adrien Van Beveren
12/91

Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing

#42 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Adrien Van Beveren

#42 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Adrien Van Beveren
13/91

Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing

#24 Hero Motorsports Team Rally: Sebastian Bühler

#24 Hero Motorsports Team Rally: Sebastian Bühler
14/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
15/91

Foto de: KTM

#18 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Ross Branch

#18 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Ross Branch
16/91

Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing

#18 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Ross Branch

#18 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Ross Branch
17/91

Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
18/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

Paisajes

Paisajes
19/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#88 Monster Energy Honda Team: Bort Joan Barreda

#88 Monster Energy Honda Team: Bort Joan Barreda
20/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#67 Jantar Team Husqvarna: Rudolf Lhotsky

#67 Jantar Team Husqvarna: Rudolf Lhotsky
21/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#511 Riwald Dakar Team Renault: Gert Huzink, Rob Buursen, Martin Roesink

#511 Riwald Dakar Team Renault: Gert Huzink, Rob Buursen, Martin Roesink
22/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#42 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Adrien Van Beveren

#42 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Adrien Van Beveren
23/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
24/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
25/91

Foto de: Sodicars Racing

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
26/91

Foto de: Sodicars Racing

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
27/91

Foto de: Sodicars Racing

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
28/91

Foto de: Sodicars Racing

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
29/91

Foto de: Sodicars Racing

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Monica Plaza

#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Monica Plaza
30/91

Foto de: Sodicars Racing

#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
31/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#305 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Daniel Elena

#305 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Daniel Elena
32/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#302 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

#302 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
33/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#343 Baic Orv: Yangui Liu, Hongyu Pan

#343 Baic Orv: Yangui Liu, Hongyu Pan
34/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#335 X-Raid Mini JCW Rally Team: Guilherme Spinelli, Youssef Haddad

#335 X-Raid Mini JCW Rally Team: Guilherme Spinelli, Youssef Haddad
35/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#311 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Nani Roma, Alex Winocq

#311 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Nani Roma, Alex Winocq
36/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#303 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Dirk Von Zitzewitz

#303 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Dirk Von Zitzewitz
37/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
38/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#24 Hero Motorsports Team Rally: Sebastian Bühler

#24 Hero Motorsports Team Rally: Sebastian Bühler
39/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#154 7240 Team Yamaha: Manuel Andujar. #101 HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: David Knight, #150 Dragon Rally Team Yamaha: Nicolas Cavigliasso

#154 7240 Team Yamaha: Manuel Andujar. #101 HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: David Knight, #150 Dragon Rally Team Yamaha: Nicolas Cavigliasso
40/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#12 Xavier HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: Xavier De Soultrait

#12 Xavier HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: Xavier De Soultrait
41/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

Camellos

Camellos
42/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

Aspectos

Aspectos
43/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#9 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Skyler Howes

#9 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Skyler Howes
44/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Team: Matthias Walkner

#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Team: Matthias Walkner
45/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#507 Kamaz - Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#507 Kamaz - Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
46/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#505 Maz-Sportauto: Aliaksei Vishneuski, Maksim Novikau, Siarhei Sachuk

#505 Maz-Sportauto: Aliaksei Vishneuski, Maksim Novikau, Siarhei Sachuk
47/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#501 Kamaz - Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#501 Kamaz - Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
48/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#5 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#5 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
49/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#422 South Racing Can-Am: Nasser Khalifa Al Attiyah

#422 South Racing Can-Am: Nasser Khalifa Al Attiyah
50/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#401 South Racing Can-Am: Contardo Francisco Lopez, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#401 South Racing Can-Am: Contardo Francisco Lopez, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
51/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#4 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#4 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
52/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#383 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz

#383 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
53/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#352 Baic Orv: Guoyu Zhang, He Sha

#352 Baic Orv: Guoyu Zhang, He Sha
54/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#339 Century Racing: Brian Baragwanath, Taye Perry

#339 Century Racing: Brian Baragwanath, Taye Perry
55/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#339 Century Racing: Brian Baragwanath, Taye Perry

#339 Century Racing: Brian Baragwanath, Taye Perry
56/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#326 MD Rallye Sport Optimus: Christian Lavieille, Jean-Pierre Garcin

#326 MD Rallye Sport Optimus: Christian Lavieille, Jean-Pierre Garcin
57/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#319 Raidlynx Optimus: Jérôme Pélichet, Pascal Larroque

#319 Raidlynx Optimus: Jérôme Pélichet, Pascal Larroque
58/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#317 X-Raid Mini JCW Rally Team Bmw: Vladimir Vasilyev, Dmitro Tsyro

#317 X-Raid Mini JCW Rally Team Bmw: Vladimir Vasilyev, Dmitro Tsyro
59/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#316 SRT Racing Century: Yasir Seaidan, Alexey KuzmichI

#316 SRT Racing Century: Yasir Seaidan, Alexey KuzmichI
60/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#312 Orlen Benzina Team Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka

#312 Orlen Benzina Team Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka
61/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#311 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Nani Roma, Alex Winocq

#311 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Nani Roma, Alex Winocq
62/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#310 Abu Dhabi Racing Peugeot: Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi, Xavier Panseri

#310 Abu Dhabi Racing Peugeot: Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi, Xavier Panseri
63/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#308 SRT Racing Century: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#308 SRT Racing Century: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
64/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro
65/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#303 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Dirk Von Zitzewitz

#303 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Dirk Von Zitzewitz
66/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#303 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Dirk Von Zitzewitz

#303 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Dirk Von Zitzewitz
67/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#302 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

#302 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
68/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#302 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger

#302 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
69/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#308 SRT Racing Century: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#308 SRT Racing Century: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
70/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
71/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#311 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Nani Roma, Alex Winocq

#311 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Nani Roma, Alex Winocq
72/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#347 Maxxis Dakar Team Powered By Eurol Jefferies Dakar Rally: Tim Coronel, Tom Coronel

#347 Maxxis Dakar Team Powered By Eurol Jefferies Dakar Rally: Tim Coronel, Tom Coronel
73/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
74/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
75/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
76/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#4 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#4 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
77/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#163 MX Devesa by Berta Yamaha: Pablo Copetti

#163 MX Devesa by Berta Yamaha: Pablo Copetti
78/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#15 Sherco Racing: Lorenzo Santolino

#15 Sherco Racing: Lorenzo Santolino
79/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#401 South Racing Can-Am: Contardo Francisco Lopez, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#401 South Racing Can-Am: Contardo Francisco Lopez, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
80/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#15 Sherco Racing: Lorenzo Santolino

#15 Sherco Racing: Lorenzo Santolino
81/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#9 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Skyler Howes

#9 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Skyler Howes
82/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#88 Monster Energy Honda Team: Bort Joan Barreda

#88 Monster Energy Honda Team: Bort Joan Barreda
83/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#408 Monster Energy Can-Am: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin

#408 Monster Energy Can-Am: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
84/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#524 Team Boucou MAN: Francesc Ester Fernandez, Javier Jacoste, José Rosa Olivera

#524 Team Boucou MAN: Francesc Ester Fernandez, Javier Jacoste, José Rosa Olivera
85/91

Foto de: Fotop

#508 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Hirokazu Somemiya, Yuji Mochizuki

#508 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Hirokazu Somemiya, Yuji Mochizuki
86/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#503 Big Shock Racing Iveco: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda

#503 Big Shock Racing Iveco: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
87/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#501 Kamaz - Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#501 Kamaz - Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
88/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#47 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#47 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
89/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#422 South Racing Can-Am: Nasser Khalifa Al Attiyah

#422 South Racing Can-Am: Nasser Khalifa Al Attiyah
90/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

#412 Black Horse Can-Am: Saleh Alsaif

#412 Black Horse Can-Am: Saleh Alsaif
91/91

Foto de: A.S.O.

Sébastien Loeb dice adiós a sus opciones de ganar el Dakar 2021

Sébastien Loeb dice adiós a sus opciones de ganar el Dakar 2021

