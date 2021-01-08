Fotos: la triunfal sexta etapa del Dakar 2021 para los españoles
Carlos Sainz y Joan Barreda se impusieron en la sexta etapa del Dakar 2021 camino de Ha'il y recuperaron terreno en la general.
Crónica de la sexta etapa del Dakar 2021:
Haz click sobre las imágenes para verlas en grande. Dale al 'Play' para que pasen ¡y disfruta!
#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
Foto de: Sodicars Racing
#11 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Foto de: A.S.O.
#21 KTM Factory Team: Daniel Sanders
Foto de: KTM
#15 Sherco Racing: Lorenzo Santolino
Foto de: Sherco Racing
#152 Team Giroud Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
Foto de: A.S.O.
#6 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing
#6 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Team: Matthias Walkner
Foto de: KTM
#5 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Foto de: KTM
#44 GASGAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Foto de: GasGas Factory Racing
#44 GASGAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Foto de: GasGas Factory Racing
#42 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Adrien Van Beveren
Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing
#42 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Adrien Van Beveren
Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing
#24 Hero Motorsports Team Rally: Sebastian Bühler
Foto de: A.S.O.
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Foto de: KTM
#18 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Ross Branch
Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing
#18 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Ross Branch
Foto de: Yamaha Motor Racing
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Foto de: A.S.O.
Paisajes
Foto de: A.S.O.
#88 Monster Energy Honda Team: Bort Joan Barreda
Foto de: A.S.O.
#67 Jantar Team Husqvarna: Rudolf Lhotsky
Foto de: A.S.O.
#511 Riwald Dakar Team Renault: Gert Huzink, Rob Buursen, Martin Roesink
Foto de: A.S.O.
#42 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Adrien Van Beveren
Foto de: A.S.O.
#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Foto de: A.S.O.
#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
Foto de: Sodicars Racing
#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
Foto de: Sodicars Racing
#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
Foto de: Sodicars Racing
#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
Foto de: Sodicars Racing
#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Perez Manuel Plaza, Monica Plaza
Foto de: Sodicars Racing
#349 Sodicars Racing Chevrolet: Monica Plaza
Foto de: Sodicars Racing
#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Foto de: A.S.O.
#305 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Daniel Elena
Foto de: A.S.O.
#302 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
Foto de: A.S.O.
#343 Baic Orv: Yangui Liu, Hongyu Pan
Foto de: A.S.O.
#335 X-Raid Mini JCW Rally Team: Guilherme Spinelli, Youssef Haddad
Foto de: A.S.O.
#311 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Nani Roma, Alex Winocq
Foto de: A.S.O.
#303 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Dirk Von Zitzewitz
Foto de: A.S.O.
#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Foto de: A.S.O.
#24 Hero Motorsports Team Rally: Sebastian Bühler
Foto de: A.S.O.
#154 7240 Team Yamaha: Manuel Andujar. #101 HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: David Knight, #150 Dragon Rally Team Yamaha: Nicolas Cavigliasso
Foto de: A.S.O.
#12 Xavier HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing: Xavier De Soultrait
Foto de: A.S.O.
Camellos
Foto de: A.S.O.
Aspectos
Foto de: A.S.O.
#9 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Skyler Howes
Foto de: A.S.O.
#52 Red Bull KTM Factory Team: Matthias Walkner
Foto de: A.S.O.
#507 Kamaz - Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Foto de: A.S.O.
#505 Maz-Sportauto: Aliaksei Vishneuski, Maksim Novikau, Siarhei Sachuk
Foto de: A.S.O.
#501 Kamaz - Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Foto de: A.S.O.
#5 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Foto de: A.S.O.
#422 South Racing Can-Am: Nasser Khalifa Al Attiyah
Foto de: A.S.O.
#401 South Racing Can-Am: Contardo Francisco Lopez, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Foto de: A.S.O.
#4 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
Foto de: A.S.O.
#383 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Seth Quintero, Dennis Zenz
Foto de: A.S.O.
#352 Baic Orv: Guoyu Zhang, He Sha
Foto de: A.S.O.
#339 Century Racing: Brian Baragwanath, Taye Perry
Foto de: A.S.O.
#339 Century Racing: Brian Baragwanath, Taye Perry
Foto de: A.S.O.
#326 MD Rallye Sport Optimus: Christian Lavieille, Jean-Pierre Garcin
Foto de: A.S.O.
#319 Raidlynx Optimus: Jérôme Pélichet, Pascal Larroque
Foto de: A.S.O.
#317 X-Raid Mini JCW Rally Team Bmw: Vladimir Vasilyev, Dmitro Tsyro
Foto de: A.S.O.
#316 SRT Racing Century: Yasir Seaidan, Alexey KuzmichI
Foto de: A.S.O.
#312 Orlen Benzina Team Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka
Foto de: A.S.O.
#311 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Nani Roma, Alex Winocq
Foto de: A.S.O.
#310 Abu Dhabi Racing Peugeot: Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi, Xavier Panseri
Foto de: A.S.O.
#308 SRT Racing Century: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
Foto de: A.S.O.
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro
Foto de: A.S.O.
#303 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Dirk Von Zitzewitz
Foto de: A.S.O.
#303 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Dirk Von Zitzewitz
Foto de: A.S.O.
#302 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
Foto de: A.S.O.
#302 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger
Foto de: A.S.O.
#308 SRT Racing Century: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
Foto de: A.S.O.
#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Foto de: A.S.O.
#311 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter: Nani Roma, Alex Winocq
Foto de: A.S.O.
#347 Maxxis Dakar Team Powered By Eurol Jefferies Dakar Rally: Tim Coronel, Tom Coronel
Foto de: A.S.O.
#301 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Foto de: A.S.O.
#300 X-Raid Mini JCW Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Foto de: A.S.O.
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Foto de: A.S.O.
#4 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
Foto de: A.S.O.
#163 MX Devesa by Berta Yamaha: Pablo Copetti
Foto de: A.S.O.
#15 Sherco Racing: Lorenzo Santolino
Foto de: A.S.O.
#401 South Racing Can-Am: Contardo Francisco Lopez, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Foto de: A.S.O.
#15 Sherco Racing: Lorenzo Santolino
Foto de: A.S.O.
#9 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Skyler Howes
Foto de: A.S.O.
#88 Monster Energy Honda Team: Bort Joan Barreda
Foto de: A.S.O.
#408 Monster Energy Can-Am: Austin Jones, Gustavo Gugelmin
Foto de: A.S.O.
#524 Team Boucou MAN: Francesc Ester Fernandez, Javier Jacoste, José Rosa Olivera
Foto de: Fotop
#508 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Hirokazu Somemiya, Yuji Mochizuki
Foto de: A.S.O.
#503 Big Shock Racing Iveco: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
Foto de: A.S.O.
#501 Kamaz - Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Foto de: A.S.O.
#47 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
Foto de: A.S.O.
#422 South Racing Can-Am: Nasser Khalifa Al Attiyah
Foto de: A.S.O.
#412 Black Horse Can-Am: Saleh Alsaif
Foto de: A.S.O.
